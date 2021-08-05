Home On Manitoba Street In Bracebridge Targeted By Mischief

Bracebridge OPP say they are currently investigating a mischief that occurred sometime overnight on Wednesday August 4th, 2021 on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge.

OPP say unknown suspect(s) smashed the rear window out of a parked vehicle and threw eggs all over the victim’s residence.

Residents in the area are being asked to check security cameras and dash cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000