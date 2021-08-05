Four People Taken to Hospital After Collision On Hwy. 60

Huntsville OPP are investigating a serious collision.

On August 4, 2021, at 3:38 p.m., officers from the Huntsville Detachment, along with the Muskoka Paramedic Services and Algonquin Highland Fire Department, responded to a two vehicle collision at Highway 60 and Ragged Falls Park Rd, Algonquin Highlands Township.

One car involved in the collision was carrying three people the other car involved was carrying two people. Four people were transported to hospital, two with minor injuries and two with serious injuries.

The two with serious injuries are in stable condition. One is at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. The second is at Health Sciences North, University Hospital in Sudbury.

Highway 60 was closed in that area as OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) conducted an investigation and has since reopened.

This investigation is still ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with dash camera footage or other information related to this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Huntsville Detachment at 705-789-5551.