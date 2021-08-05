July Winner Of Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle Claims $15,830 Prize

Kelcie Snelleman of Barrie is the latest winner of Soldiers’ 50/50 jackpot, taking home July’s $15,830 prize.

Snelleman is an RPN at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, working in the Surgery Department. She plans to use her winnings to visit family, pay off some debt, do something fun and save. “I bought a ticket to support the Hospital,” she said. “I never thought I would win. I was in complete disbelief and shock when they called to tell me. My hands were shaking!”

More than 1,035 people participated in this month’s 50/50 raffle and 89,000 tickets were sold in support of a new MRI. So far, Soldiers’ 50/50 raffles have raised $57,415 for the Hospital — $49,400 towards the MRI Replacement Project and $8,015 for a Panda Warmer.

“Our community has embraced our raffle lottery and we are so grateful for the support,” expressed the OSMH Foundation’s Development Officer of Major Gifts and Lottery Coordinator, Meaghan Byrnes. “It is allowing us to generate revenue for vital equipment in a new way. It is also so incredible to see our Hospital staff participating and championing this important cause. They know firsthand how crucial the equipment is that we’re fundraising for and to have them leading the charge in ticket purchases sets an example for the community.”

Soldiers’ 50/50 is a monthly online raffle in support of the Hospital’s greatest needs. It is open to all residents of Ontario over the age of 18. The next raffle is now underway with a guaranteed prize pot of $5,000 and an early bird prize of a VIP family package to enjoy during the October 29th Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation Gala. Gwen Robinson of Orillia won the July early bird prize of a VIP package for two.

Funds raised in the next draw will continue to support the MRI Replacement Project. Tickets are available online at www.Soldiers5050.ca.