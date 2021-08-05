Bracebridge Transit Reminds Riders Of Bus Etiquette

As Bracebridge Transit progresses through its 5th year of operation, staff would like to remind patrons of general bus etiquette. Here are some courtesy and safety tips to keep in mind when riding the bus.

Bus Operators

Bus operators do their best to maintain the set route schedule to ensure that you arrive at your designation safely and on-time, but on occasion road construction, detours, inclement weather or traffic may cause the bus to experience delays in service. Notices are posted on the Town’s Facebook page and through Public Alerts on the “Where’s the Bus” application when detours or delays significantly affect service.

Bus Stops

It is best practice to be at the bus stop 10 minutes prior to the posted pick-up time. To ensure the bus operator sees you, do not stand behind the transit shelter or away from the Transit Bus Stop signage as this may result in the operator missing your pick-up. Patrons are asked not to wave at the operator as this signals them to continue on route and not to stop. Please walk to the bus when it comes to a complete stop. Do not attempt to stop a bus after it has pulled into traffic. Bus operators are not permitted to open doors or allow passengers to board away from bus stops.

Food and Beverages

Food and beverages are permitted on Bracebridge Transit. We ask that patrons please be tidy and take your garbage with you to properly dispose of it in acceptable garbage or recycling bins. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted on the bus and in the transit shelters.

Respectful Behaviour

Operators have the authority to deny passengers the right to board vehicles or remove any passenger who may be causing a disturbance or damaging the vehicle. Respectful behaviour includes but is not limited to the following:

Shirts and shoes must be worn while riding Bracebridge Transit;

Passengers must refrain from using obscene profanity;

Riders may not interact rudely with the operator or other passengers, or behave in an aggressive or intimidating manner;

No horseplay is permitted and feet are to be kept off the seats.

It takes the cooperation of bus operators and patrons, to make each ride a safe and enjoyable experience. Bracebridge Transit extends thanks for continued patronage.