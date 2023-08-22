Renewing Connections In Long-Term Care: Unveiling Smiles At The Pines And Fairvern

After three years of unprecedented public health measures, we no longer require general mask-wearing within our long-term care homes, The Pines (Bracebridge) and Fairvern (Huntsville).

Since June 30, 2023, our residents, staff, and visitors could embrace each other’s warmth and genuine expressions without the mandatory wearing of face masks.

While masks are no longer a requirement in our Homes, the commitment to health and safety has not changed. In shared spaces, Infection Prevention and Control practices continue.

The following changes for staff, caregivers, visitors, and residents are now in effect at The Pines and Fairvern:

If you’re unwell, stay home. Anyone wishing to come to our Homes should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and other respiratory or infectious diseases.

Masks are recommended but not mandatory in all Home areas. Caregivers and visitors may fully participate in activities, including sharing meals and group activities. At the request of family or residents, staff will mask when providing care.

Although no longer required by the Ministry of Long-Term mandated, daily symptom screening for residents continues to help keep our residents safe and well.

In outbreak situations or if a resident’s condition requires additional precautions, all individuals must follow masking and other personal protective equipment requirements.

The Pines and Fairvern are more than just Homes – they are the heartbeats of extended family. The District celebrates this new chapter with staff, friends, and residents’ families with smiles and rekindled connections.