Fatal Motorcycle Collision On Sunday In Bracebridge

Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred on Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge.

On August 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., Bracebridge OPP, along with Bracebridge Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Muskoka Road 118 between Balls Drive and West Mall Road in Bracebridge. As a result of the collision, the 58-year-old rider of the motorcycle, from Toronto, has died.

The name of the male was not released.

Muskoka Road 118 was closed in both directions while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists conducted their investigation and all lanes have since reopened.

There is no word on charges to the driver of the white SUV.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or may have digital evidence of the collision, and has not yet spoken with police, is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.