OPP Find Impaired Driver By Drugs On Hwy 69

On August 21, 2023, at 12:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 69 in Archipelago Township.

Police stopped the vehicle and after conducting a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) with the driver, officers concluded a drug had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation and the assistance of a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) officer, Mitchell Millard, 27 years-of-age of Quinte West, Ontario was charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on September 21, 2023. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 40th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2023.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.