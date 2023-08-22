Tim Hortons Celebrates National Dog Day With Paws-Itively Adorable Items

Canadian pups love a Tims Runs as much anyone, so to honour our furry friends this coming National Dog Day, Tim Hortons is giving guests the chance to win a set of paws-itively adorable limited-edition Tims-themed dog toys* – a plushy and squeaky Tims Cup and Timbits Box!

Tim Hortons celebrates National Dog Day with paws-itively adorable limited-edition Tims Cup and Timbits Box dog toys* – and Tims fans can enter a contest for a chance to win a set for their best fur-iend! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Join us in celebrating some of our biggest Old Fashioned Plain Timbits fans by heading to Tim Hortons TikTok, Instagram or Facebook pages from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26 to enter for a chance to win. For more information on how to enter the contest along with the full rules, visit news.timhortons.ca/contest. The limited-edition Tim Hortons-themed dog toys are not for sale or re-sale.

“We hear from guests all the time how much their furry friends love jumping in the car to join a Tims Run and how they can’t wait to poke their heads out the window as they’re in a Tims drive-thru,” says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

“We thought what better way to celebrate some of our most loyal fans than by creating limited-edition Tims dog toys* for National Dog Day so they can share their love for Tims while snuggled up at home, too!”