Southern Georgian Bay OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers

Most drivers get it, some still do not, Impaired Driving is Impaired Driving whether by drug or alcohol and the apparent driving behaviour of these three drivers recently resulted in three impaired driving investigations reported by community members and investigated by members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment.

At 3:44 a.m. August 19, 2023, community members at a Simcoe County Road 93, Midland drive through restaurant contacted the OPP Communication Centre to report a possible impaired driver after witnessing a vehicle in the drive through with it’s driver appearing to be passed out. Officers attended and upon interacting with the driver, they entered into an suspected impaired driving investigation. As a result, Tshihimba Musafiri 26 years of Hamilton has been charged criminally with the following driving offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available Contrary to the Cannabis Control Act

Novice driver fail to surrender licence Contrary to the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero Contrary to the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 14, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days.

On August 16, 2023 at 4:10 p.m. a community member in the Village Square Mall, Penetanguishene could not help but notice an individual who was attempting to enter a vehicle and had dropped a glass liquor bottle and let it roll across the parking lot without any interest and who also appeared to be visibly impaired. A call to the OPP Communications Centre resulted in officers attending the scene at approximately 4:18 p.m. and commenced an investigation.

Lucille Stevens 60 years of Penetanguishene has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 31, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days.

Another community member called the OPP Communication Centre on August 15, 2023, near 6:21 p.m. after observing the physical actions of a driver standing on the shoulder of the Crooked Bay off ramp of Highway 400, Georgian Bay Township whose vehicle was being towed from the ditch at that location. Attending officers upon speaking with the driver entered into an impaired driving investigation resulting in Beverley Cook 42 years of Midland being charged criminally with the following driving offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 7, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days.