Calling All Volunteers For The 9th Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance

The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche invites you to join the action and get involved by volunteering at this prestigious automotive event.

Taking place between September 15 to 17, 2023, the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche is looking for energetic and enthusiastic volunteers to help with an assortment of different jobs during the week leading up to the event and over the event weekend. As part of our volunteer team, you will receive several benefits including 1 (one) General Admission ticket for Sunday, September 17th, a Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance limited edition golf polo t-shirt and 1 (one) meal voucher, valid for Sunday, September 17th. Volunteers will also have the opportunity to see the rare and elegant automobiles and motorcycles while being an important part of this extraordinary community event which supports both the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation and the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation.

“Volunteering at the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance is a great opportunity to get involved in a world-class event happening right in our own backyard,” said Rob McLeese, Founder and Show Chair of the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Volunteers are required to commit to a minimum 4-hour shift, depending on the position and the given day. There is a range of jobs available, including parking assistant, registration, class host, people’s choice awards and food and beverage assignments, just to name a few. A volunteer orientation meeting will be held on Monday, September 4th at the Cobble Beach Golf Resort and attendance is strongly advised. To register to become a volunteer please visit www.cobblebeachconcours.com/volunteers.

Being an automotive enthusiast, however, is not a prerequisite to enjoy this event. If you are looking for hands-on knowledge of golf course operations, spend 4-6 hours with us and see what goes on, on property. Are you a high school student in need of volunteer hours for the ‘23/’24 school year? Looking for a career in events? Come and spend some time with us to see how a large-scale event operates from the inside out.

Proceeds from the Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche will benefit two hospitals, the Sunnybrook Foundation and the Owen Sound Hospital. Funds raised will help build the new home of Sunnybrook’s Garry Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre, the only facility in Canada where treatment of the three most common brain disorders — dementia, stroke, and mood and anxiety disorders – takes place, while the Owen Sound Regional Hospital will use the generated funds to support the purchase of a new MRI machine.

What is a Concours d’Elegance? Derived from the French term meaning a competition of elegance, the Concours d’Elegance has a historic story dating back to 17th Century French society. An event that began with horse-drawn carriages being paraded through the parks of Paris, France has evolved into a display of antique and classic cars for both competition and celebration. The 2023 Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche will be held on the 18th fairway of Cobble Beach Golf Resort & Community overlooking the beautiful waters of Georgian Bay. Tickets are now available along with information regarding all other events at www.cobblebeachconcours.com.