Couchiching OHT And Muskoka And Area OHT Now On MyChart

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s eHealth service MyChart is happy to announce an exciting new partnership with Couchiching OHT and Muskoka and Area OHT, made possible in part to funding from Ontario Health. The following acute care organizations now contribute Clinical Records to MyChart:

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

Clinical Records* include: Laboratory Results, Diagnostic Imaging Reports, Consult Notes, Surgical Notes, Allergies, ECG and Echo Results, Pathology and Microbiology Reports, Procedures and Surgeries, History of Doctor Visits, Medications, Immunizations, Past Health Risk Factors, Family History, Care Elements, Problem List, Reports Received, and Upcoming Appointments.

The following primary care sites will contribute Clinical Records to MyChart in the coming weeks:

Algonquin Family Health Team

Cottage Country Family Health Team

North Muskoka NPLC

Couchiching Family Health Team

Visit mychart.ca for updates.

MyChart is an online website also available through a mobile app (from the Apple and Google Play stores) where patients can create and manage their own personal health information based on clinical and personal information.

*Clinical Records availability will vary per organization