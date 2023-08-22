South Muskoka Hospital Foundation Supports Staff and Student Education

The South Muskoka Hospital Foundation awarded three successful recipients with their inaugural Educational Assistance Awards. Two graduating high school students entering post-secondary studies in a health sciences field were awarded, along with one Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare staff pursuing a masters in Nursing.

“The Board is pleased to recognize and support these hard working students and staff as they pursue their careers in health care.” says Foundation Board Chair Dan Brooks, “The awards reflect our commitment to ensuring we are providing a caring working environment staffed by the best health care professionals.”

“I have been fortunate to be able to do a nursing placement for co-op in my grade 11 year at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. I enjoyed it so much, I made the decision to apply to school for nursing.” says student recipient Jorja Stevens, “I look forward to a future in healthcare, and I appreciate the wonderful gift you have given me”.

The awards are proudly funded by generous donors in the community. Community donations support the purchase of new and replacement hospital equipment and technology, as well as staff education, wellbeing and recruitment.

To learn more about the awards or to support this initiative please visit https://www.healthmuskoka.ca/currentneeds/