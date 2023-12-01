Remembrance Day Shoot-A-Thon For Mental Health Raises Funds For Wounded Warriors Canada

Puck Support and Edges of Muskoka raised funds for Wounded Warriors Canada in the first annual 24-hour shoot-a-thon for mental health.

Held on November 11, the event raised funds and awareness for Wounded Warriors Canada, an organization supporting Canadian veterans and first responders who may be struggling with their mental health.

The event featured special guests including Brady Leavold (retired pro hockey player and founder of Puck Support), Coach Chippy (Team Style and Flow), Coach Jeremy (creator of How To Hockey), Aiden Dale (co-founder of Hockey Benders), Austen Alexander (actor and comedian), and Kendra Fisher (retired hockey player and mental health advocate).

Guests participated by shooting pucks at Edges’ indoor facility. There was also a BBQ, bagpipe player, and moment of silence to commemorate Remembrance Day.