Huntsville Man Wanted For Assault Occurrence Has Been Arrested

Muskoka411 Staff
Accused Arrested

An individual wanted on a warrant for an assault occurrence has been arrested. Huntsville OPP would like to thank the public for its assistance.

On October 24, 2023, at approximately 3:15am Huntsville OPP responded to a call from a 32-year-old male that was a victim of an assault on Susan Street in Huntsville.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kyle BALL, age 36, of the Town of Huntsville. He is charged with:

·     Aggravated Assault

·     Assault with a Weapon

·     Uttering Threats – Cause death or bodily harm

·     Mischief – destroys or damages property

The accused has been held in custody pending the outcome of a bail hearing December 2, 2023.

