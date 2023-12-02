Huntsville Man Wanted For Assault Occurrence Has Been Arrested

Accused Arrested

An individual wanted on a warrant for an assault occurrence has been arrested. Huntsville OPP would like to thank the public for its assistance.

On October 24, 2023, at approximately 3:15am Huntsville OPP responded to a call from a 32-year-old male that was a victim of an assault on Susan Street in Huntsville.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kyle BALL, age 36, of the Town of Huntsville. He is charged with:

· Aggravated Assault

· Assault with a Weapon

· Uttering Threats – Cause death or bodily harm

· Mischief – destroys or damages property

The accused has been held in custody pending the outcome of a bail hearing December 2, 2023.