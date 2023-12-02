OPP Investigating Homicide At Long-Term Care Facility In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a homicide at a long-term care facility in the City of Orillia.

On November 13, 2023, members from the Orillia Detachment were called to investigate a serious assault involving two residents of the facility. An 88-year-old was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

On November 24, 2023, Kevin Elmes died as a result of injuries sustained in the initial assault.

A homicide investigation has been initiated by the Orillia OPP Crime Unit, with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Police believe there is no concern for public safety.

If anyone has further information regarding this incident, contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.