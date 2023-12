Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are looking for the owner of a quantity of cash that was found in Bracebridge, ON.

On November 29, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. a good Samaritan called police to report that they found a quantity of cash in a parking lot near a commercial area in Bracebridge.

Police are looking for the owner of the cash, if you think it’s yours please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and be prepared to describe the cash and what it may have been contained it.