Light And Comfort Delivered On Giving Tuesday

On November 28, 2023, people from across North Simcoe donated $41,655 to bring comfort and light to patients at Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH). Thanks to Nick & Marina Boudouris (OPA Catering, World Famous Dock Lunch & Pier 21 Restaurant), and more than 50 other individuals and local businesses, the hospital will have new exam lights and a power procedure table in its busy Ambulatory Care clinic.

“The new exam lights are game-changers in the minor procedures suite,” says Dr. Paige Churchill, chief of surgery, GBGH. “They provide clear, precise illumination, making every operation more accurate and efficient.”

“A new procedure table is so important to help ensure our patients are comfortable during their procedures,” shares Dr. Eileen Sacks, surgeon, GBGH. “It also allows us to accommodate positions that might be more difficult or awkward on a traditional stretcher. It makes things more comfortable for both our patients and our surgeons.”

Nick & Marina Boudouris supported the campaign on Giving Tuesday with a $10,000 match gift, which inspired dozens of individuals and local businesses to make a gift. Seasonal resident Bill Schumacher also had a big impact with a $14,000 gift in loving memory of his wife Arlene.

“The incredible support from Nick & Marina, from Bill and from all those who invested on Giving Tuesday is fueling our mission to empower GBGH,” says Jesse Dees, senior key relationships officer, GBGH Foundation. “Seeing what happens when a community comes together is inspiring, and together, we are shaping a brighter future for patients at GBGH. We are so thankful!”

To learn more about other equipment priorities at Georgian Bay General Hospital, and how you can help, visit: https://gbghf.ca/current-needs/equipment-needs/