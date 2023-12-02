OPP Investigating Multiple Bomb Threats – Suspect Arrested In Morocco

An individual believed to be responsible for bomb threats across much of Ontario in early November has been arrested in Morocco.

On November 1, 2023, multiple schools and other public facilities received threatening messages, indicating that bombs had been placed at their locations. The threats also included a demand for money in exchange for details about the alleged explosives. No actual explosives were ever found.

Belgian police have now arrested an individual in Morocco in connection with a series of bomb threats against schools in Belgium earlier this week.

The investigation in this province, by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch, has given investigators strong reason to believe the individual from Morocco was also responsible for the threats and major disruption here in Ontario.

The Criminal Investigation Branch, working with the OPP Cybercrime Investigations Team, continues to investigate and will be working closely with Belgian police.

OPP cannot speculate when or if the individual will face charges in Canada.