Registration Now Open For The 6th Annual Charlee’s Run

Registration for the 6th Annual Charlee’s Run event is now live on CharleesRun.com . After two years as a virtual event, this year’s run will once again take place in-person on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Charlee’s Run is an annual fundraising event named in honour of Charlee Clare Holmes, who passed away in 2011 only a few hours after birth. Her parents, Dave and Mallory Holmes, started the run as a way to raise awareness and end the silence surrounding pregnancy and infant loss. To date, the event has raised more than $310,000 for paediatric and neonatal needs at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

This year, participants are invited to come together again in person, following COVID safety requirements, to run or walk from one to five kilometres of the predetermined route. “We are so happy to be able to host Charlee’s Run in person again,” says Hunter Markle, Annual Giving Officer at Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation. “As this event recognizes pregnancy and infant loss, it’s especially important for the community to be together and support each other.”

Funds raised from this event will support the purchase of ten Halo Bassinest’s and ten paediatric syringe pumps. Every year, more than 1,000 babies are born at Soldiers’ and some of these infants need a little extra help at birth. This equipment has the power to drastically improve the care of Soldiers’ smallest patients.

The Halo Bassinest allows for mom to safely care for baby, making breastfeeding, sleeping and bonding seamless. For mothers recovering from caesarean delivery, the 360 degree motion offers comfort for both mom and baby. The syringe pumps will manage intravenous medication for paediatric and neonatal patients in the safest manner possible.