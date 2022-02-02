It’s Time To #ShowRVHLove

For two years TEAM RVH has gone above and beyond to provide high-quality compassionate care to patients while often sacrificing time with their own families. It has been a long haul that shows no sign of ending.

Today RVH launches #ShowRVHLove, a social media campaign aimed at celebrating members of TEAM RVH and reminding the public that everyone on TEAM RVH is still here and still fighting through the worst wave of COVID.

Throughout February we will showcase TEAM RVH members who want to share their thoughts, experiences and struggles with our community.

Follow RVH social media channels @TEAMRVH and like, share or comment using #ShowRVHLove to show TEAM RVH some well-deserved kindness, support and love.