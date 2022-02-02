It’s Time To #ShowRVHLove

By
Kelly Hart
-
0
RVH #ShowRVHLove Campaign
Linda, an Emergency Department RPN, kicks off the campaign with her quote, “The pandemic has forever changed us. And it’s not over yet. We’ve absorbed so many roles and responsibilities that were never ours before. We’ve fought hard for our patients and their families over the past two years, and we are at a breaking point. But we still show up every single day. We need the public to protect us now. It’s our turn to be cared for. Please respect and be kind to us.”

For two years TEAM RVH has gone above and beyond to provide high-quality compassionate care to patients while often sacrificing time with their own families. It has been a long haul that shows no sign of ending.

Today RVH launches #ShowRVHLove, a social media campaign aimed at celebrating members of TEAM RVH and reminding the public that everyone on TEAM RVH is still here and still fighting through the worst wave of COVID.

Throughout February we will showcase TEAM RVH members who want to share their thoughts, experiences and struggles with our community.

Follow RVH social media channels @TEAMRVH and like, share or comment using #ShowRVHLove to show TEAM RVH some well-deserved kindness, support and love.

