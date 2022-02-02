Double Fatal Collision On Highway 69

On Wednesday February 2, 2022 just before 1 pm p.m. first responders were called to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 69 just south of Pointe au Baril.

Police investigation revealed that a northbound motor vehicle collided with a southbound tractor trailer.

The driver of the motor vehicle Joseph Giroux, 74-years-of-age and passenger Suzanne Pharand 68-years-of-age of Sudbury Ontario were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer did not sustain any injuries.

The collision is still under investigation.

The Highway has re-opened.