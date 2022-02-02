Enbridge Gas Assists Huntsville/Lake Of Bays Fire In Supporting Firefighter Training

Enbridge Gas is helping the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department purchase firefighting training materials, through Safe Community Project Assist – a program with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council that supplements existing training for Ontario volunteer and composite fire departments in the communities where Enbridge operates.

“At Enbridge Gas, safety is our priority. We’re proud to support Ontario firefighters who share our commitment to keeping our communities safe,” says Luke Skaarup, Director, Northern Region Operations, Enbridge Gas.

This year’s $250,000 donation from Enbridge Gas will be shared by 50 Ontario fire departments, including Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department. Funds will be used to purchase educational materials for firefighters to enhance life-saving techniques.

Since the launch of Safe Community Project Assist in 2012, 244 grants have been provided to Ontario fire departments for additional firefighter training.

“Safe Community Project Assist improves access to training materials for fire departments,” says Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal and Chair of the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council. “Firefighting can be dangerous and unpredictable, and these training materials positively contribute to the health and safety of firefighters and the broader community.”

Interim Fire Chief Larry Brassard says, “This is a great opportunity for our department to improve the training materials available to our firefighters. These resources ensure our firefighters are up to date and knowledgeable with regards to current standards.”