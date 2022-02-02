Attempted Murder Charges Laid After Two People Stabbed In Parry Sound

On Tuesday February 1, 2022 the West Parry Sound OPP along with the Crime Unit, the Anishinabek Police Service, North East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Canine Unit, and OPP Aviation Services investigated a stabbing incident on Parry Sound Road.

Police said that at 12:40 p.m. they received a call to a home after two people were stabbed.

Both victims were transported to hospital by Paramedics with non-life threating injuries.

The suspect, Nathan Smith-Nanibush, 33 years- of-age of Wasauksing First Nations had fled the home and was eventually located by police.

The suspect was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Attempt to commit murder – two counts

Failure to comply with release order

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to re-appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, Parry Sound on Friday February 4, 2022 for a bail hearing.