Haliburton Highlands OPP On Scene Of A Fatal Snowmobile Collision

Haliburton Highlands OPP are at the scene of a fatal snowmobile collision on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) trail E109 in the Municipailty of Dysart et al.

On February 2, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., the Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to a single snowmobile collision on OFSC trail E109 in the Municipality of Dysart et al.

The lone snowmobile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Collision Reconstructionists have been requested and will be assisting with the investigation of this collision.

The investigation is continuing and further details will be provided when they become available.

Haliburton Highlands OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.