COVID Outbreak Confirmed On RVH’s Specialized Seniors Care Unit

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the health centre’s Specialized Seniors Care unit.

Four patients and one staff have tested positive for COVID-19 on the unit. Positive patients have been moved to another unit specializing in COVID care. The remaining patients have been isolated, enhanced cleaning measures have been implemented and contact tracing is underway as well as swabbing of patients and staff. At this time, no visitors are permitted to the unit and the unit is closed to new admissions.

The outbreak on RVH’s Dialysis clinic has been declared over

Status as of February 2, 2022:

Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation Unit

Four patients

Five staff

Specialized Seniors Care (new)

Four patients

One staff