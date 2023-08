ATTENTION GOLFERS! Join The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs – OFSC for a round of golf on Sunday, September 17th!\

Get a hole in one and you could win a new snowmobile or trailer! Prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin and winning team.

$185 per person, 4 person scramble. Includes 18 holes of golf with cart & lunch.

Location: Highlands Golf Course at Deerhurst Resort, Huntsville ON