Bancroft OPP Charge Five People Following A Break And Enter Investigation

Bancroft OPP have charged five people following a break and enter investigation.

On August 8, 2023, shortly before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter on Mooney Road. The investigation resulted in five people being arrested.

James Hale, 40-years-old from Milton, Benjamin Moffatt, 40-years-old from Puslinch, Brendan Woodhouse, 45-years-old from Milton and Tyler Sweeney, 31-years-old from Puslinch, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Lynette Woods, 19-years-old Erin, has been charged possession of property obtained by crime, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule III substance.

Tyler Sweeney was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on September 26, 2023.

The other four accused remain in custody.