Dragonfly Theatre Company Presents: “Little Shop Of Horrors”

Dragonfly Theatre Company is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of the iconic musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” set to captivate audiences from August 16th through August 26th at the Quality Inn in Bracebridge, with performances from Wednesday to Saturday. This not-to-be-missed theatrical event promises some enthralling performances, directed by the talented duo of Emma Phillips and Earl Sacrey.

“Little Shop of Horrors” is a timeless musical that has enchanted audiences for decades. With its blend of dark humor, infectious melodies, and unforgettable characters, this production is set to deliver a magical theatrical experience. The show follows the story of Seymour Krelborn, a down-on-his-luck floral shop assistant, as he discovers a peculiar plant that catapults him into fame and unforeseen predicaments.

This rendition of “Little Shop of Horrors” promises a fresh and captivating perspective on the classic tale, guaranteeing a production that will resonate with both devoted fans and newcomers alike. “We are incredibly excited to bring ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ to life,” said Earl Sacrey, co-director of the show. “This production is a truly a labour of love for all involved, and we can’t wait to share our vision with the audience. The show features an outstanding cast of local talent and audiences are sure to find joy in every moment of this production. This one is pretty special.”

The Quality Inn’s intimate setting will ensure that every attendee will be immersed in the world of Skid Row, experiencing the unfolding drama and mesmerizing musical numbers up close.

Dinner and a show or show-only tickets are available for purchase exclusively on the Dragonfly Theatre Company website at www.dragonflytheatre.ca . Prior to the show, dinner shall be provided by The Pasta Tree & Smokehouse. With a limited run of eight performances, theatre enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their seats early to avoid disappointment.

Don’t miss this opportunity to join Dragonfly Theatre Company for an unforgettable journey into the world of “Little Shop of Horrors.” Prepare to be entertained, enthralled, and utterly enchanted from August 16th to August 26th at the Quality Inn in Bracebridge.