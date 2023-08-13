Orillia OPP Looking To Identity Vehicle After Fail To Remain Collision

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred in the City of Orillia.

On August 10, 2023, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Orillia OPP officers were called to Mary Street in the City of Orillia for a Motor Vehicle Collision. A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle and the vehicle and its driver continued. One individual was transported to a local trauma center with serious but nonlife threatening injuries.

The vehicle is described as a 2019-2023, Grey, Ford Edge Titanium. The vehicle is expected to have front end damage.

The Orillia OPP are appealing to the driver of the motor vehicle to contact a lawyer and turn themselves in to the Orillia OPP. The OPP also are in need of the publics assistance. If you witnessed the collision or have any information pertaining to a vehicle matching this description you are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.