Explorers’ Edge Launches Its Co-Creation Lab With The ‘Women In Tourism’ Luncheon

RTO12 will launch its first Tourism Co-Creation Lab (TCCL) session with a special luncheon to honour women who work in the regional tourism sector.

The TCCL is a dynamic tool introduced by RTO12 as part of the Regenerative Tourism Strategy to engage direct and indirect stakeholders in the development of innovative solutions for our sector and for our communities.

With women making up the majority of the workforce in the global tourism industry, women who work in the regional tourism sector will be invited to provide essential feedback at the luncheon into employment, training and housing topics, including the social enterprise components of the proposed Catalyst Housing project.

Date: Wednesday, September 20 (post Regional Tourism Summit)

Place: TBC

Time: 12:30pm to 2pm

Women business owners, employees and those who work ‘in the trenches’ of the regional industry are welcome to attend. Luncheon organizers will also welcome the participation of RTO12 CEO James Murphy, who will present closing remarks.

Special Guests

Mistress of Ceremonies: Sarah North-Harris

Education Specialist, Camping in Ontario

Former General Manager

Opening Remarks: Carol Greenwood

VP Operations & Partnerships

Tourism Industry Association of Ontario

Co-Creation Lab Facilitated Discussion: Kate Monk

VP Regenerative Strategy & Corporate Programs at RTO12

Closing Remarks: James Murphy

CEO RTO12

To register for the 2023 Women In Tourism Luncheon

on September 20th from 12:30pm to 2pm in Gravenhurst,

CLICK HERE.

Finalized details including menu will be mailed to registrants after Labour Day.

PLEASE NOTE: this is a limited seating event.

To learn more about the Explorers’ Edge Co-Creation Lab, CLICK HERE.