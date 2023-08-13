2023 Orillia Jazz Festival Details Released

Arts Orillia brings you the 2023 Orillia Jazz Festival, from October 13th to 15th at the Orillia Opera House. Don’t miss this incredible weekend full of amazing musicians, award-winning acts, and community heart and spirit.

To start the festival, for one night only, Arts Orillia brings you Holly Cole, on Friday, October 14th, at 7:30 p.m. at the Orillia Opera House. Cole is a multi-award-winning Canadian jazz vocalist, and has released 18 albums, both solo and with the Holly Cole Trio. This is an opportunity of a lifetime to see her critically acclaimed performance live in Orillia.

Saturday, October 14th at 7:30 p.m. the Jazz Festival continues with World Jazz Asylum. Lance Anderson is back with this dynamic CD release concert. He’s sharing the stage with talented and inspiring musicians William Sperendei, Quammie Williams, Simon Wallis, and an ensemble of fabulous Jazz dancers.

Finally, to wrap up the Jazz Festival headlining performances, on Sunday, October 15th at 3 p.m., enjoy Orillia’s own Brassworks, playing alongside Orillia’s youth musicians with guest student mentors Brenda Uchimaru and Alex Dean. Don’t miss Strike Up The Band – an afternoon of seasoned players and our next generation of Jazz lovers, in performance together on the Orillia Opera House stage.

Come and visit Orillia in beautiful lake country. In addition to these mainstage events at the Orillia Opera House, during the Jazz Festival Orillia’s downtown will be pulsing with intimate concerts at our finest participating restaurants and businesses, including but not limited to: The Common Stove, Couchiching Craft Brewing Co., The Lucky Labrador Public House, PICNIC , Provenance Commissary and Alleycats Music. Receive 15% off at The Champlain Hotel offered with proof of any Jazz Festival ticket purchase. Tickets are available here.