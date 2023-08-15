Register Now For A Muskoka Wellness Retreat 

Indulge in the last moments of summer bliss by prioritizing your health and wellness. Nurture your mind and body during our Muskoka Wellness Event, taking place right here at Taboo Muskoka! From August 25th – 27th, 2023, enjoy this weekend-long event with a carefully curated balance of activities and relaxation. Guests will have the opportunity to attend wellness-focused activities, but we’ll also feature music, entertainment, and other delightful surprises. Let’s practice wellness as a community – and have some fun, too.

Package starts at $475* per person and includes:

2-Night Stay

• Daily Yoga Class

• One 20-minute Chair Massage with a Registered Massage Therapist

• Breakfast each morning

• Sip & Paint Class, Bonfire & S’Mores, and a Guided Hike

*rate does not include MAT tax, Resort fee or HST. Prices subject to change. Some conditions apply