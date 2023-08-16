Fatal Collision On Hwy. 12 At Memorial Ave. Involving Motorcycle

Orillia OPP are currently investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Highway 12 at Memorial Avenue in the City of Orillia.

On August 15, 2023, just before 4:00 p.m., Orillia OPP and emergency crews responded to reports of a motorcycle vs tractor trailer collision on Highway 12 at Memorial Avenue, in the City of Orillia.

A 21-year-old male from the City of Barrie was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The intersection is currently closed and will remain closed for several hours.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team along with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) are assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed or has camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Orillia OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information that may be helpful, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.