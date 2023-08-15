New Funding For Huntsville Centre Will Improve Treatment And Save Lives

The Ontario government is investing an additional $517,700 in the De Novo Treatment Centre, which provides addiction treatment to the organized construction industry, employer administrative staff, and their families. The funding will ensure more patients get the world-class care they deserve and support the Centre’s ongoing research into substance abuse treatment. In 2022, over 2,500 people died from opioid-related causes in Ontario. Of those employed, more than one in three worked in construction.

“Construction workers and skilled tradespeople are highly valued members of our communities across Parry Sound-Muskoka. It’s imperative that we do what we can to make resources and research available to them should they encounter mental health or addictions challenges,” said Graydon Smith, MPP Parry Sound-Muskoka. “I’m proud that our government has made this commitment to invest in De Novo. These funds will go a long way in helping those in our community who work in construction and are in need of support.”

De Novo offers a variety of treatment programs that help clients reduce substance abuse over time, maintain their recovery to improve quality of life, productivity and employability, and learn how to identify signs of anxiety and depression and manage symptoms. The treatment centre emphasizes promoting life skills that can help clients overcome their challenges, including resiliency, critical thinking, decision-making and self-awareness.

“No matter who you are or where you live, we all know someone impacted by mental health and addiction,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “Ontario’s construction workers are everyday heroes and our government is proud to invest in the De Novo Treatment Centre so we can save lives, remove the stigma of addiction and ensure workers get the help they need and deserve.”

In partnership with the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario (PBCTCO), and the Ontario Erectors Association, today’s funding will also support research to better understand the correlation between mental health treatment and long-term substance abuse, the prevalence of anxiety and depression, and the addiction severity among De Novo clients.

“The De Novo Treatment Centre thanks Minister McNaughton and MPP Smith for their support in helping us develop the strategies, tools, and support systems needed to assist clients in the organized construction industry,” said Patrick Dillon, Chair of De Novo Treatment Centre Board of Directors.

De Novo’s research will identify best practices for implementing depression and anxiety screening and treatment, developing resources to address the needs of clients in recovery, and increasing the quality of life for Ontario’s construction employees suffering from addiction. Throughout the treatment program, participants will take part in activities focused on enhancing their knowledge and understanding of their addiction as well as spiritual, mental, physical, and emotional health.

This project is funded through the government’s Skills Development Fund, an over $700 million initiative, which supports ground-breaking programs that connect jobseekers with the skills and training they need to find well-paying careers close to home.

“Treatment and recovery are the pillars of our government’s plan to improve mental health and addiction services,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “The men and women helping build Ontario deserve the highest quality addictions care, and today’s announcement will ensure that De Novo can continue delivering that care to those who need it most.”

“The Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario have always made the health and safety of workers a key priority – and this includes mental health, addiction and substance abuse. We are proud of our continued partnership with De Novo Treatment Centre, and the Government’s support through the Skills Development Fund will mean more skilled tradespeople will get the help and the assistance they need and deserve.”