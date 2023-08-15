OPP Looking For Driver After Fail To Remain Collision In Lake Of Bays

Huntsville OPP are requesting the public’s assistance in solving a vehicle and pedestrian collision that has left a 43-year-old male with minor injuries.

Officers were dispatched at 12:44am on August 12th, 2023, to a report of an injured male on Muskoka Road 117 near Birch Glen Road in Lake of Bays. The suspect vehicle is described as a light-coloured pick-up truck. As a result of the collision this vehicle may have damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information on the possible vehicle, driver or dashcam video is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).