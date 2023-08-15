Driver Charged With Impaired After Traffic Complaint On Hwy. 612

Police respond to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver and charge driver.

On August 11, 2023, members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 612 in Archipelago Township. Officers located the vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Gordon Hodgson, 58 years-of-age of Barrie, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 31, 2023. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.