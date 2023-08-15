Driver Charged With Impaired And Speeding On Hwy. 69

Police on general patrol stop speeder and initiate impaired driver investigation.

On August 11, 2023, the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Highway 69 in Carling Township. Officers stopped a vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Chantel Russel-Cress, 33 years-of-age of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Speeding

Driver fail to surrender licence

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on September 21, 2023. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.