Recycling Truck Hits Building In Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OP) were called at 7:50 a.m. March 12, 2021 to a report of a large truck that had struck a commercial building at 6:45 a.m. earlier that morning.

Officers along with members of the Town of Midland Fire Service attended the scene on the north east corner of Hugel Avenue at Borsa Lane where a recycling truck was resting against the front exterior wall of the commercial building. Investigators along with an OPP Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspector are looking into how and why the vehicle picking up recycling products reversed while unattended from Borsa Lane on the south side of Hugel Avenue then crashed into the commercial building on north side of Hugel Avenue.

Building Inspectors and Bylaw officers from the Town of Midland are also at the scene assisting with the investigation and setting up a safety perimeter around the building which sustained significant structural damage from the crash. Borsa Lane between Hugel and Dominion Avenues is currently closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic and will remain closed until the structural integrity of the building can be fully checked.

No injuries were reported as a result of this crash which remains under investigation.