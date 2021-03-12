Two Huntsville Men Fined For Closed Season Brook Trout Fishing And Safety Violations

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) wants to remind anglers that fishing regulations and seasons are in place to maintain sustainable fisheries for future generations to enjoy.

Two Huntsville men have been fined a total of $1,800 after getting caught fishing trout during the closed season. Clint Wood pleaded guilty and was fined $1,150 for angling brook trout during the closed season and failing to wear a proper helmet. Quade Generoux pleaded guilty and was fined $650 for transporting illegally obtained fish and failing to wear a proper helmet.

The court heard that on December 25, 2020, conservation officers were patrolling and targeting closed-season angling on brook trout lakes in the Dorset area. The officers contacted two men traveling near Livingston Lake Road in a utility terrain vehicle (UTV). The UTV contained angling equipment and two brook trout. The investigation determined that Wood caught the two trout illegally during the closed season on a nearby lake. Generoux, who owned the UTV, transported Wood to the lake and back with the illegally caught fish. The fish and angling equipment were seized.

Justice of the Peace Michelle Vella-Baxter heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Bracebridge, on February 10, 2021.

MNRF conservation officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources during the current COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.

To report a natural resource violation or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.