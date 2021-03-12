OPP Execute Search Warrant – Numerous Drug Charges Laid

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged two suspects, and is searching for a third, following the execution of a search warrant in the City of Barrie.

On March 10, 2021, shortly after 6 a.m., as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County, members of the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and uniform members, executed a search warrant at a residence on Yonge Street, Barrie. Two individuals were arrested and police are searching for a third suspect who was not located in the residence.

As a result of the search, a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs were located and seized.

Simon Pelletier, age 39 and Jeanette Belanger, age 37, both from Barrie, have been charged with:

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

· Three counts of possession of a schedule I substance – opioid

· Possession of a schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

· Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Both accused parties were released and are set to appear on April 27, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

The third suspect has not been located to date, and an arrest warrant will be sought.