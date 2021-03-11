Severe Thunderstorm Warning And Strong Winds For Several Areas

At 3:23 p.m. EST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park, Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from The Massasauga Provincial Park to Lake Cecebe, moving northeast at 100 km/h.

Locations impacted include:

Burk’s Falls, Dockmure, Isabella Lake, Maple Lake, Duck Lake, Orrville, Seguin Falls, Spence, Bear Lake, Lake Cecebe, Bourdeau, Banbury, Goose Lake, Sprucedale, Doe Lake and Little Doe Lake.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.