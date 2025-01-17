Rebate Cheques Now Being Sent To Ontario Families

The Ontario government has begun issuing $200 taxpayer rebates to provincial taxpayers, as well as each of their eligible children, to help address the high cost of the federal carbon tax and high interest rates, with cheques set to reach families over the coming weeks.

“With Ontario families struggling due to the federal carbon tax, high interest rates and global economic uncertainty, our government is stepping up as part of our ongoing work to keep costs down and help families make ends meet,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “Our prudent fiscal management means our government is able to provide this critical support for families even as we continue to improve Ontario’s finances and invest in our world-class public services.”

The cheques are being mailed to all Ontario residents who are eligible for the taxpayer rebate. To qualify for the rebate, you must have been 18 years or older and a resident in Ontario on December 31, 2023, not be bankrupt or incarcerated in 2024, and have filed a 2023 Income Tax and Benefits Return by December 31, 2024.

Families who qualify for the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payment will also receive a separate cheque totalling $200 for each eligible child under age 18. For example, an eligible family of five with two adults and three children will receive $1,000.

Ontarians can monitor the status of the cheques they are eligible for online.