Parry Sound Resident Faces Child Pornography Charges

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU) with the assistance of West Parry Sound OPP detachment members and OPP Digital Forensics Unit have arrested and charged a West Parry Sound, ON resident following a child sexual exploitation investigation. A search warrant was executed at the accused residence and several electronic devices were seized.

As a result of an online child exploitation investigation, Jared Benson, 24 years of age, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Possession of child pornography – Two Counts

Make available child pornography

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear on 16 January 2025 at the Ontario Court of Justice in West Parry Sound, ON.

Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized.

The OPP will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children. Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.

If you have information regarding internet child exploitation and wish to provide information anonymously you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through cybertip.ca.