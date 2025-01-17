District Of Muskoka Approves First Multi-Year Budget To Advance Community Priorities

Key investments areas include affordable housing, long-term care redevelopment, repairing and maintaining District roads, and the expansion of Muskoka Paramedic Services.

District Council approved it’s first multi-year budget yesterday, part of Council’s 2023-2026 Strategic Plan commitment to future thinking. The 2025 tax-supported budget reflects an operating levy of $101M and an investment of $109M in capital. The 2026 tax-supported budget reflects an operating levy of $106M and an investment of $56M in capital.

2025-2026 Budget Highlights

This budget maintains all service levels and acts on the priorities identified by residents in the District of Muskoka’s Strategic Plan. Key investments include:

$53M to continue to invest in the redevelopment and expansion of Fairvern Long-Term Care Home, scheduled to open in 2026 with 160 long-term care beds that will be essential in supporting Muskoka’s aging population.

$20M over 2 years to significantly invest in community housing, affordable housing and homelessness in Muskoka, including the Big Move on Housing initiative led by Council.

$17M over 2 years for paramedic services to provide further care in the community, including an expansion of service in East Muskoka in mid-2026 and the completion of the new paramedic station in Glen Orchard.

$81M to improve Muskoka’s road and bridges network including resurfacing, major and minor capital upgrades, and a new investment in low volume roads and roadside safety upgrades.

Earlier this year, residents provided input into the budget process by identifying top priorities they felt most important for the District to address in the 2025-2026 budget. As noted in the key investment areas above, these comments have directly influenced priorities in the 2025-2026 budget. Learn more about the budget survey results.

As result of this budget approval, residents will see a 4.52% increase in 2025 and projected 3.62% increase in 2026 on the District portion of their municipal property taxes to fund municipal services. Residents will also see a 0.34% increase in 2025 and a projected increase of 0.32% in 2026 for a contribution to the redevelopment of the hospitals serving Muskoka residents. This represents an annual impact of approximately $15.69 in 2025 and $13.34 in 2026 per $100,000 assessed residential property value across the region.