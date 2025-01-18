Council To Deliberate On Boundary Expansion And Growth Plans Feb. 4

The City of Orillia is taking the next step in its boundary and Official Plan review processes to plan for growth through 2051. On Feb. 4, 2025, from noon to 4 p.m., Council will hold a special meeting to decide on key issues, including how much housing growth to accommodate within current boundaries, the need for additional land for future expansion, and policies to shape the new Official Plan.

“This is a pivotal moment for Orillia as we make decisions that will shape the future of our community for nearly three decades,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “These choices—on where and how we grow—will have lasting impacts on housing, land use, and the character of our city. Council will carefully weigh all perspectives to determine how best to manage growth within our boundaries, plan for future expansion, and set the policies that will guide Orillia’s development for years to come.”

Boundary Review

Background: The City has been conducting a detailed review of land use and growth needs to plan for Orillia’s population and job growth through to 2051. Since 2021, this process has included a technical land evaluation to identify suitable areas for growth and an updated land needs assessment to determine how much land will be required under different residential density scenarios.

What Council Will Be Deciding on Feb. 4: At the Feb. 4 special meeting, Council will deliberate on the minimum density target for Orillia’s built-up areas. This decision will determine how much housing growth can be accommodated within the City’s existing boundaries and how much additional land will be needed for a future boundary expansion.

Official Plan

Background: Since 2023, the City has been working on a new Official Plan to guide growth and development over the next 26 years. Public feedback on key issues, collected through the 2024 Issues and Options Reports and an online survey, has informed policy discussions on a range of topics.

What Council Will Be Deciding on Feb. 4: At the upcoming meeting, Council will provide direction on key policy decisions for the Official Plan. These include setting maximum building heights, protecting natural heritage, planning for climate change, strengthening the local food supply, and improving transportation and mobility.

“The Province of Ontario requires municipalities to have enough land to accommodate growth for 20 to 30 years. Currently, Orillia has only enough land to support 10 years of growth,” said Katy Modaressi, Director of Development and Infrastructure. “In addition, the City’s Official Plan, which was last comprehensively updated in 2011, must now be revised to align with current Provincial policies and plans.”

How to Participate in the Feb. 4 Meeting

Residents wishing to address Council during the special meeting on Feb. 4 can register for Open Public Forum by emailing councilservices@orillia.ca no later than 8 a.m. on the day of the meeting. The Open Public Forum is limited to one hour, with each speaker allotted three minutes. A maximum of 20 speakers will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Written comments can also be submitted to planning@orillia.ca.

The meeting will be held in person in the Council Chamber at Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.). It may also be livestreamed on the City’s YouTube channel. All materials being presented are available for review at orillia.ca/OfficialPlan.

Next Steps

Following Council’s decision on the minimum density target for residential growth and the size of boundary expansion lands, a final boundary expansion map will be produced for public review. Similarly, once Council provides key policy direction for the Official Plan, the City’s consultant will begin drafting the new plan. The new Official Plan is targeted for adoption by Council before the end of 2026.

For more information on the Boundary Review and Official Plan processes, visit orillia.ca/OfficialPlan.