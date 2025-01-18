Ontario Launches New Tool To Better Monitor High-Risk Offenders On Bail

The Ontario government is cracking down on repeat and violent offenders by launching the Provincial Bail Compliance Dashboard. This new tool will allow police services to monitor, consolidate and share critical information related to individuals on bail for firearms-related offences.

“Complying with bail and court-ordered conditions is not optional – it is mandatory to keep our streets safe,” said Associate Minister of Auto Theft and Bail Reform Graham McGregor. “The hardworking people of Ontario deserve to live without fear of having a gun shoved in their face to rob them or steal their car, and our government is giving police the tools they need to monitor high-risk offenders for firearms offences and prevent further crime.”

The new bail compliance dashboard is a situational awareness and investigative tool that is managed by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). A phased operational release has already begun with the following police services onboard: OPP, Guelph Police Service, York Regional Police Service, Peel Regional Police Service and Toronto Police Service. The dashboard is available to all Ontario municipal and First Nation police services who want to participate.

“This tool marks a groundbreaking shift in public safety,” said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique. “The Provincial Bail Compliance Dashboard will enhance public and officer safety by enabling Ontario police services to verify that high-risk and repeat violent offenders are complying with their bail conditions for firearms-related offences. This frontline tool elevates situational awareness for officers to help keep them and our communities safe as well as prevent further victimization.”

The dashboard is part of the government’s $112 million investment to strengthen bail monitoring and enforcement of high-risk and repeat violent offenders, ensuring they strictly comply with their bail conditions to protect our communities. This investment also includes the new Bail Compliance and Warrant Apprehension Grant, the Bail Compliance Unit within the OPP-led Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad and the Serious Violent Crime Bail Teams within the courts system.