Deerhurst Resort Welcomes Back Chef Michael Smith For An East Coast Eats Weekend – And You’re Invited

Get ready to ignite your taste buds and dive into a weekend of culinary excitement as Chef Michael Smith returns to Deerhurst Resort for the ultimate East Coast escape!

From February 21 to 23, 2025, we’re turning up the flavour and the fun with bold dishes, interactive experiences, and the unmistakable charm of Canada’s East Coast.

This year, Chef Michael brings fresh twists to the table, alongside his talented team from The Inn at Bay Fortune. Expect to mingle, savour, and create unforgettable memories as you indulge in the finest culinary adventures Deerhurst has to offer.

The Feast Begins Friday Night. Start your weekend with the Cook the Book Welcome Reception. Picture this: rotating culinary stations inspired by Chef Michael’s iconic cookbooks, fine wines to complement every bite, and a dazzling sabering demonstration that’s sure to pop!

It’s the perfect chance to toast to the weekend and connect with fellow foodies. Saturday’s Sizzling Schedule is packed with opportunities to connect with and learn from Chef Michael Smith. These include a book signing and a How to Write a Cookbook Q&A, during which the Chef will share behind-the-scenes stories and cooking tips from his well-loved cookbooks.

The weekend’s showstopper, the Fire & Flavour Interactive Dinner, is guaranteed to bring the heat! Think live oyster shucking, fire-driven chef stations, and exclusive behind-the-scenes kitchen access. This East Coast Kitchen Party is more than a dinner—it’s a full-blown experience where every bite and every moment is unforgettable. Guests will also enjoy exclusive access to Deerhurst Resort’s kitchen, where they’ll witness the culinary team in action.

It’s a feast and celebration you won’t want to miss! Make It a Weekend to Remember. This two-night culinary adventure starts at $480 per night.

For more information, visit deerhurstresort.com