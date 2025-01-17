Search Warrant In MacTier Leads To Several Charges

Members of the Orillia Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid drug trafficking related charges and seized a quantity of illicit drugs, Crossbow and a firearm after executing a search warrant in Mactier Georgian Bay Township.

In November of 2024, Orillia CSCU began investigating an individual who was allegedly trafficking drugs and in possession of a firearm. With assistance from Muskoka CSCU police were able to utilize investigative techniques and confirm the information.

On January 15th, 2025, satisfied with the information gathered, the Orillia CSCU with assistance from Collingwood CSCU and the Orillia Community Mobilization unit executed a search warrant at a Young St. address in Mactier. One person was arrested and safely brought into police custody

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized

Glock 19x handgun (loaded)

9mm ammunition

.223 ammunition

Crossbows (3) and bolts

624 grams – Cocaine

220 grams – Cannabis Marihuana

32 tabs – LSD

$6250 Canadian Currency

Money Counter

Kyle Matts, 35-year-old of Georgian Bay Township, has been held for a bail hearing and charged with:

Possession of prohibited device and unauthorization possession of a weapon X2

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of firearm of ammunition contrary to Prohibition order X 10

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – LSD

Possession of illicit Cannabis for the purpose of selling

Trafficking in a schedule 1 substance.

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.