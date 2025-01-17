Ramara Township Invites The Community To Attend The Recreation Master Plan Open House On February 5

The Township of Ramara is currently in the final stages of developing its comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan. This plan is designed to strategically guide the future development and enhancement of recreational facilities, programs, and services throughout the municipality. As part of this initiative, a public open house will take place on Wednesday, February 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Township Administration Building, located at 2297 Highway 12.

As the community continues to grow, this updated plan will help the Township effectively manage and direct the development of parks, open spaces, programs, events, facilities, and amenities over the next ten years in a sustainable and cost-effective manner, states Mayor Clarke. It’s crucial that we engage with our residents, as well as individuals who utilize our trails and other outdoor spaces. Their feedback will be invaluable in helping us understand both current desires and future needs.

The open house will serve as a platform for residents to gain insights into the Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore draft recommendations that have been prepared by the consultant, Planscape Inc., engage in discussions, and share their thoughts and suggestions. This gathering is a vital chance for community members to voice their opinions and preferences regarding parks and recreation in Ramara. The feedback collected during this event will play a critical role in shaping the final recommendations of the Master Plan.

For more detailed information about the Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update, please visit www.ramara.ca/recreation-master-plan. All residents are encouraged to participate and contribute to the future of recreational spaces in Ramara