Ramara Launches Photo Contest To Promote Ramara Trails

The Township is starting the summer with a photo contest and a weekly campaign to promote the trails in Ramara. The aim is to raise awareness and educate trail users about the various trails around Ramara. The photo contest will run from July 8 to August 23. Winners will have the chance to win one of five $20.00 gift cards to a local business of their choice.

“In Ramara, we have many trails waiting to be explored, each offering unique experiences and opportunities to visit businesses in Ramara and surrounding areas as well as landmarks,? states Mayor Clarke. ?Ramara has an expansive cycling route that stretches from Orillia to Gamebridge, our scenic Ramara trail that winds from Orillia to Casino Rama and our picturesque Lagoon City trail that showcases stunning wildlife views and is home to a heron rookery. I also want to express my gratitude to our dedicated Trails Committee, which tirelessly maintains and develops the trails, providing outdoor recreation opportunities and alternative transportation to residents and visitors.?

Each Monday, the Township will post a featured trail or submitted photo on the Township of Ramara’s social media channels. Each featured trail will explore businesses and amenities around the trail, including landmark sites. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @Ramaratwp. These go-to platforms will help youstay updated on all the exciting things happening in Ramara. Follow them to explore all the fun things to see and do in Ramara.

How to Participate

Entering the contest is easy!

Submit your photos from July 8 to August 23 to info@ramara.ca.

The photos must showcase you, your friends or your family exploring one of the many trails found in Ramara.

Each photo will be featured on the Township of Ramara’s social media channels throughout the summer and on our website and other promotional advertising throughout the year. The public can find all the information about their trails on the website at www.ramara.ca/trails.